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  • /Guwahati student death: Father's gang-rape claim, 2 am call and five homestay visits under probe

Guwahati student death: Father's gang-rape claim, 2 am call and five homestay visits under probe

Gauhati University student Nimisha called her mother at 2 AM saying she was beaten and injured. Hours later, she was found dead at a homestay. Father alleges gang rape; companion claims suicide. What really happened?

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Guwahati student death: Father's gang-rape claim, 2 am call and five homestay visits under probe
Image Credit: X, AI. Nimisha and Ashiq.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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