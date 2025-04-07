Guwahati To Get Ring Road Under BOT Toll Model In Connectivity Boost; Check Cost, Route, Details

In a major connectivity boost for Guwahati, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to build the Guwahati Ring Road under the Build-Operate-Toll (BOT) mode, thus, not only boosting connectivity but also leading to employment generation.

According to reports, the NHAI recently signed a Rs 5,729 crore agreement with a private infrastructure firm for the development of the 121 km Guwahati Ring Road under the Build-Operate-Toll (BOT) mode.

The agreement, which grants a 30-year concession period—including four years allocated for construction—was formalized in the presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav along with other senior officials. The Government of Assam will provide financial support amounting to ?1,270 crore, covering half of the land acquisition expenses, exemptions on aggregate royalties, and waivers on GST. With these contributions, the overall project cost is estimated at ?7,000 crore.

The Guwahati Ring Road project encompasses several key infrastructure upgrades: building a 56-kilometre access-controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass with four lanes, widening an 8-kilometre stretch of NH-27 from four to six lanes, enhancing a 58-kilometre bypass on NH-27, and constructing a 3-kilometre bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

The project, once completed will ease congestion in Guwahati as it will allow vehicles to bypass traffic from West Bengal and Bihar to Silchar, Nagaland, and Tripura. The ring road project will also improve connectivity to key towns like Siliguri, Silchar, Jogighopa, Shillong, Jorhat, Tezpur and Barpeta.

Sharing another infrastructure-related development on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today in my meeting with Dr. Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, I reviewed the status of key infra projects in Assam being implemented by the agency. Rs 25,000 cr Guwahati Silchar Express Way, Numaligarh Gohpur underwater tunnel, and Expansion of the National Highway network from Baihata Chariali to Tezpur and Gohpur to Kulajan."