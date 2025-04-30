Guwahati To Silchar High-Speed Corridor: 167 km In Just 5 Hours With New Expressway - Check Route, Cost, Other Details

Meghalaya-Assam New Highway: In a boost for connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for the Development, Maintenance and Management of a four-lane Greenfield Access Controlled high-speed corridor highway from Shillong to Silchar. Reacting to the announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the development of the Northeast has always been a top priority of the Modi government. He said that the 4-lane Greenfield National Highway from Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam will open a new fast lane of development for the Ashtalakshmi of Bharat by making transportation safer and seamless.

Total Distance, Time

The 4-lane Greenfield Access Controlled National Highway No. 06 has a total distance of 166.80 km. It will start from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (near Silchar) in Assam on Hybrid Annuity Mode as an access controlled greenfield High-Speed Corridor. The project length of 166.80 km lies in Meghalaya (144.80 km) and Assam (22.00 km). Upon completion, the Shillong - Silchar Corridor will enable travel between Guwahati and Silchar in around five hours.

Cost And Route Connectivity

The total capital cost of the project will be Rs 22,864 Crore. The proposed Greenfield high-speed corridor will improve the service level for the traffic moving from Guwahati to Silchar. The development of this corridor will improve the connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the Barak Valley region of Assam from mainland and Guwahati with substantially reduced travel distance and travel time. This will, in turn, contribute to the enhancement of logistics efficiency of the nation.

Features Details Project Name Development, Maintenance and Management of 166.80 km of National Highway No. 06 from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (near Silchar) in Assam on Hybrid Annuity Mode Corridor Shillong - Silchar (NH-06) Length (km) 166.8 Km Total Civil Cost Rs. 12,087 crore Land Acquisition Cost Rs. 3,503 crore Total Capital Cost Rs. 22,864 crore Mode Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Major Roads Connected NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, NH-37, SH-07, SH-08, SH-09, SH-38 Nodes Connected Airports: Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, Silchar Airport Major Cities / Towns Connected Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khlieriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, Kalain. Employment Generation Potential 74 lakh man-days (direct) & 93 lakh man-days (indirect) Annual Avg Daily Traffic in FY-25 Estimated at 19,000-20,000 Passenger Car Units (PCU)

Economic Development

The corridor will improve connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya and will spur economic development, including development of industries in Meghalaya, as it passes through cement and coal production areas of Meghalaya. This corridor will cater to the national and international tourists coming from well-connected Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, Silchar Airport (via existing NH-06) connecting Guwahati to Silchar. This would connect scenic places of tourist attraction in the North-East and promote tourism.

Inter-City Connectivity

This critical infrastructure project will improve inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong & Silchar traverses through Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia hills, East Jaintia hills in Meghalaya and Cachar district in Assam reduce congestion on existing NH-06 and enhance transport infrastructure development in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The project alignment integrates with major transport corridors, including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206, NH-37 providing seamless connectivity to Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Diengpasoh, Ummulong, Phramer, Khlieriat, Ratachera, Umkiang, Kalain.