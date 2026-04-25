Guwahati weather alert: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for next 4 days; ASDMA issues advisory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecast heavy rainfall across various parts of Guwahati over the next three to four days, with warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas.

According to a press release, IMD has predicted today the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur at isolated places (7-20 cm in 24 hrs) along with thunder and lightning across various parts of Guwahati city in the coming 3-4 days.

The weather department further stated that the prevailing conditions indicate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places, which may lead to waterlogging, disruption in vehicular movement, and an increased risk of localised landslides in vulnerable areas.

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According to the press release, the city authorities and Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency response systems kept on alert. The ASDMA has urged residents of Guwahati to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions.

IMD informed that daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides.

The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA on its official website, i.e., https://asdma.assam.gov.in/resource/assamweather-forecast, and on all its social media handles from time to time for general awareness.

Hence, the public is urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain, the press release said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, massive waterlogging disrupted normal life in the Hatigaon and Anil Nagar localities of Guwahati due to incessant rains on Monday.

All government and private educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) remained closed following a directive from the district administration.

An official document from the Government of Assam said, "In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 19/04/2026, all the educational institutes (both govt. and private) are hereby declared closed on 20/04/2026 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area."

A resident of Guwahati, while speaking to ANI, said, "We have been seeing this problem for a long time... If it rains for ten minutes, the entire area gets completely submerged in water... We have a request to the CM: please do something for this place... We are stuck here the whole night..."

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