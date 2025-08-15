Gwalior: Sampark Kranti Express Passenger, TTE Fight It Out Over Fine

A heated dispute between a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and a passenger on the Sampark Kranti Express has sparked controversy after allegations of assault by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

The incident reportedly took place between Mathura and Gwalior and is now widely discussed on social media.

The passenger, identified as Pradeep Bhadoriya, was travelling from New Delhi to Gwalior on a general ticket but was seated in a sleeper coach.

After the train passed Mathura station, TTE Surjan Singh asked him for a ticket check. After seeing the general ticket, the TTE imposed a fine of Rs 350 on him for travelling in the sleeper compartment without the appropriate reservation.

Pradeep reportedly paid Rs 200 in cash but objected when the TTE asked him to pay the remaining Rs 150 via Paytm. This led to an argument between the passenger, other travellers, and the TTE. According to eyewitnesses, the dispute escalated quickly inside the coach.

Following the dispute, the TTE called the GRP escort on board. The passenger alleged that the GRP personnel caught him and physically assaulted him. Co-passengers tried to intervene, and a video of the incident is circulating on social media, drawing public attention.

As the train approached Gwalior, Pradeep contacted his relatives, who were waiting at the station. When the train arrived, his family members confronted GRP personnel Ajay and Gaurav, forced them off the train and reportedly kept them at the GRP police station overnight.

Later, the GRP police filed a case against Pradeep for allegedly misbehaving with the TTE. Meanwhile, the allegations against the GRP and the TTE’s demand for partial payment via Paytm have raised questions about official conduct and proper procedures in such situations.

The incident has now turned into a topic of discussion on social media, with people demanding a transparent inquiry into both the passenger’s conduct and the actions of the TTE and GRP personnel.