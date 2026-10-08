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  • /'Gyanesh Kumar gaddi choro': Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj join CJP protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park

'Gyanesh Kumar gaddi choro': Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj join CJP protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park

The Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park against CEC Gyanesh Kumar saw participation from Prakash Raj and Dhruv Rathee, with slogans, a People’s Tribunal and a planned “Chappal protest”.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
'Gyanesh Kumar gaddi choro': Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj join CJP protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park
Image Credit: X/@BeelzebubJagga

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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