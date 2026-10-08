/'Gyanesh Kumar gaddi choro': Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj join CJP protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park

Slogans such as “SIR radd karo” (withdraw SIR) and “Gyanesh Kumar gaddi chhodo” echoed through Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Thursday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began its major protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Actor-activist Prakash Raj and popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee joined CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke at the demonstration, where the outfit organised a “People’s Tribunal” to raise alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The tribunal will be followed by a “Chappal protest”.