Alleged individual exercise of ECI powers: The plea also raised a question over whether powers legally entrusted to the multi-member Election Commission of India (ECI) were exercised individually by the CEC. It challenged the manner in which certain decisions were allegedly taken, questioning whether Kumar acted on his own in matters where the authority was intended to be exercised collectively by the full Commission. The plea argued that decisions concerning the functioning of the poll panel should be taken in accordance with the framework governing the Commission.