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  • /Gyanesh Kumar's suspension, ECI powers, Form 6 changes: What petitioners sought from Supreme Court in CEC authority case - Explained

Gyanesh Kumar's suspension, ECI powers, Form 6 changes: What petitioners sought from Supreme Court in CEC authority case - Explained

The Supreme Court heard petitions challenging alleged unilateral decisions by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, seeking his suspension, quashing of 14 decisions, an independent inquiry, and scrutiny of electoral-roll processes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Gyanesh Kumar's suspension, ECI powers, Form 6 changes: What petitioners sought from Supreme Court in CEC authority case - Explained
Image Credit: ANI

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