'H-125 Helicopter line to create jobs and boost India’s defence exports': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin on Tuesday attended the inauguration of the final assembly line for Airbus H125 helicopters at Vemagal in Karnataka. Indian Air Force chief AP Singh was also present at the ceremony.

The facility has been set up as a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus, marking a significant step in India’s push to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Singh said, “Coming to the unveiling of the final assembly line that we are witnessing today, the H-125 programme investment is anticipated to exceed Rs 1,000 crore and is likely to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for our skilled and hard-working younger generation.”

He noted that the public sector had historically dominated India’s defence production. “As a result, the private sector’s contribution to total defence production and exports was less than desirable. Our defence exports have increased manifold, putting India among the world's top defence exporters. This growth trajectory has also given a massive boost to MSMEs and the ancillary sector. A large number of foreign companies currently source many components from Indian MSMEs. We invite companies to deepen this partnership through meaningful technology transfer and offer advanced solutions to meet the security needs of other countries as well,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron virtually inaugurated the assembly line. Speaking at a press meet afterwards, Mr Modi said, “We take pride in the fact that, together, India and France will manufacture in India the world’s only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world.”

The ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected to meet the armed forces’ requirement for a light multi-role helicopter while also catering to civil and para-public markets. It is set to play a crucial role in operations along India’s Himalayan frontiers, where high-altitude capability is essential.

Tata and Airbus also plan to produce a military variant, the H125M, from the Vemagal facility, with a high level of indigenised components and technology. TASL has indicated that delivery of the first Indian-assembled H125 is scheduled for early 2027, with exports planned for the South Asian region.

Under the arrangement, Tata will handle manufacturing and testing, including the integration of structural, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as final flight tests prior to delivery.

The H125, the world’s best-selling single-engine helicopter, belongs to Airbus’ Ecureuil family, which has logged over 40 million flight hours globally. Known for its versatility, the aircraft can operate in high-altitude and extreme environments and can be reconfigured for missions ranging from aerial work and firefighting to law enforcement, rescue operations, air ambulance services and passenger transport. It remains the only helicopter to have landed on Mount Everest, underscoring its capability in some of the world’s most challenging conditions.