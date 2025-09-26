H-1B Visa Fee Hike: India In Touch With US Administration, Industry Players, Says MEA

India on Friday said that it has been in touch with the US administration over the H-1B visa fee hike. Addressing the media, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has seen the notice by the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the proposed rulemaking related to H-1B visa. India also reacted to the fresh tariffs saying that the concerned ministries are examining the impact.

India on H-1B Visa

The MEA spokesperson said that India would remain engaged with all concerned, including the industry, hoping that the concerned factors would receive due consideration.

“We have seen the notice by the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the proposed rulemaking. I understand that stakeholders, including the industry, have one month to provide their comments. As we stated earlier, skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India,” said Jaiswal.

He further said, “Clarifications/FAQ were issued by the US side subsequent to the new measures. This is still an evolving situation and we remain engaged at various levels.”

India On Meeting With Marco Rubio

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared insights on EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “EAM and the US Secretary of State met on the sidelines of UNGA on 22 September 2025. They were joined by CIM and USTR, as well as officials on both sides. The focus of the discussion was on trade and tariffs. Other aspects of our bilateral relationship were also reviewed.

With regard to H1B, you are aware that the Ministry and our Embassy in DC have been in active touch with the US Administration. Clarifications/FAQ were issued by the US side subsequent to the new measures. This is still an evolving situation and we remain engaged at various levels.

India On Deportation From US

On the deportation of illegal migrants, MEA Official Spokesperson Jaiswal said that 2417 Indian nationals have been deported or repatriated from the United States. “We want to promote legal pathways of migration. India stands against illegal migration. Whenever there is a person who does not possess a legal status in any country and he or she is referred to us with documents, and if there are claims that he or she is an Indian national, we do the background check, confirm the nationality and then we are in a position to take them back,” he said.

India On Fresh US Tariffs

On US President Trump announcing up to 100% tariffs on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs from October 1, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We saw a notice yesterday on social media that talked about new tariffs. We've seen the report on pharma and other products, and the relevant ministry and department are closely monitoring the matter and examining its impact."