Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that an entire state was stolen by the Election Commission of India and the BJP by rigging the voters' list and by adding around 25 lakh fake voters. Rahul Gandhi alleged that vote chori is happening at both the state and national levels. Talking about Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition alleged that the Congress party decided to dig deeper in Haryana as the party’s defeat was surprising.

“All polls pointed to a Congress victory. Another thing was that, for the first time in Haryana's electoral history, the postal votes differed from the actual voting. In the postal ballots, Congress got 73 and the BJP got 17. So, we started looking into the details,” said Rahul, while adding that, “I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India, and I'm doing so with 100 percent proof.”

The Congress leader further said, “We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicates or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%.”

Here are key points related to vote theft as alleged by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi:

* "I want young people of India, Gen-Z, to understand this. This is about your future. What's being done is taken from you, you are being stolen, and your future is being destroyed. So, it's important that you listen to it and watch, and as I said multiple times, I take what I am saying on this stage very seriously,” said Rahul Gandhi.

* Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi further said, “Here's a polling list of Haryana...This is a list of two polling booths. A woman appears 223 times in two polling booths; she can vote any number of times she wants. Election Commission needs to tell us how many times this lady (voted)..."

* Rahul Gandhi alleged an orchestrated plan to turn the Congress' predicted landslide victory into a loss. “Note the Haryana CM's smile and his reference to 'Vyavastha' two days before the count. At a time when exit polls and indicators overwhelmingly favored Congress, his confidence in the BJP's 'Vyavastha' was striking,” said Rahul.

* Rahul Gandhi further alleged that a lady got to vote 100 times in Haryana in one assembly seat while other has appeared 223 times in two booths.





* The Lok Sabha MP alleged that Congress lost the Haryana elections by just 22,779 votes. Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress party lost Uchana Kalan seat by 32 votes, Dadri by 1,957 votes, Assandh by 2,306 votes, Hodal by 2,595 votes, Mahendragarh by 2,648 votes, Safidon by 4,037 votes, Gharaunda 4,531 votes and Rai seat by 4,673.

* Rahul Gandhi alleged that there are 5,21,619 duplicate voters in Haryana’s electoral rolls, 93,174 voters with invalid addresses, and 19,26,351 bulk voters, totalling to 25,41,144 fake voters.

* The Congerss leader said that a Brazilian model voted 22 times in Haryana. “Who is this lady? How old is she? Where is she from? She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana using multiple names like Seema, Sweety, Rashmi etc. She has multiple names...That means this is a centralised operation similar to Aland and Mahadevapura. The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph and she is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana,” alleged Rahul Gandhi as he questioned the presence of a Brazilian model on Haryana's electoral list.

* “What we are doing is making it crystal clear to the people of India what has happened. We are informing the people of India that the PM, HM are not legitimately in Government, that the CM of Haryana is not legitimately in Government, that the Government has been stolen,” alleged Rahul Gandhi.