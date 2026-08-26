/H1N1 cases cross 1,770 in Delhi: Doctors issue advisory on masks, crowds, medication

With H1N1 (swine flu) cases climbing across the city during the monsoon season, medical associations have issued a fresh public health advisory urging residents to take precautionary measures and, above all, avoid self-medicating with antibiotics or antiviral drugs.
According to the advisory, Delhi has recorded more than 1,770 laboratory-confirmed H1N1 cases so far, with the city's overall influenza count including H1N1 and H3N2 strains crossing 2,600.
Cases have also been reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal, pointing to a wider seasonal uptick in Influenza A infections nationwide.
According to the advisory, Delhi has recorded more than 1,770 laboratory-confirmed H1N1 cases so far, with the city's overall influenza count — including H1N1 and H3N2 strains crossing 2,600. Cases have also been reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal, pointing to a wider seasonal uptick in Influenza A infections nationwide.
Doctors have sought to strike a balance between caution and reassurance. Surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research has confirmed that the circulating strain remains the familiar seasonal H1N1 virus, with no new genetic mutations detected, and health officials have stressed there is no cause for panic even as vigilance is stepped up.
Most infections, they note, tend to be mild and resolve on their own.
The advisory lays out a set of preventive steps for the public:
Physicians have particularly cautioned against self-treatment. People experiencing significant flu-like symptoms — fever, cough, sore throat or body aches — have been advised to consult a doctor rather than reach for antibiotics or antivirals on their own, and to avoid unnecessary outings, especially to crowded places, until they recover.
The advisory flags several warning signs that call for immediate medical attention, including difficulty breathing or rapid breathing, chest pain or persistent pressure, bluish discolouration of the lips or fingers, coughing up blood, confusion or extreme drowsiness, seizures, and persistent vomiting or an inability to keep fluids down.
In children, red-flag symptoms include refusal to feed, lethargy, grunting, or visible chest retractions while breathing, all of which warrant urgent care.
Caregivers attending to anyone with suspected or confirmed influenza have also been advised to use appropriate protective measures, maintain strict hand hygiene, and ensure the room is well-ventilated.
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