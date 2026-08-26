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  • /H1N1 cases cross 1,770 in Delhi: Doctors issue advisory on masks, crowds, medication

H1N1 cases cross 1,770 in Delhi: Doctors issue advisory on masks, crowds, medication

Doctors have sought to strike a balance between caution and reassurance.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
H1N1 cases cross 1,770 in Delhi: Doctors issue advisory on masks, crowds, medication

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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