Hafiz Saeed Linked To Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26, Sparks Diplomatic Fallout



The Pahalgam terror strike in the Baisaran Valley, killing 26, has been attributed to the chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and mastermind of the 26/11 strikes, Hafiz Saeed, said Indian security personnel. The strike is one of the worst attacks ever after Article 370 was removed in 2019, leading New Delhi into vigorous security as well as diplomatic actions by indicting Pakistan on protecting perpetrators.

LeT Module Behind the Attack

The strike was conducted by a foreign-led LeT module assisted by local overground workers and militants operating in Kashmir. Inquiries have shown the organisation has direct control of operations by Hafiz Saeed and his second-in-command, Saifullah, from Pakistan, with ideological and logistical support from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Security forces suspected the module's hand in previous attacks in Sonamarg, Boota Pathri, and Ganderbal. Six tunnel workers and a doctor were killed in Sonamarg in October 2024, while four individuals, including two Army personnel, were killed in Boota Pathri. One of the Pahalgam attackers, Hashim Musa, is reportedly involved in these attacks.

Terrorists Identified

J&K Police have put out sketches of three suspects:

Hashim Musa alias Suleman (Pakistani national)

Ali Bhai alias Talha (Pakistani national)

Abdul Hussain Thokar (resident of Anantnag)

A reward of Rs 20 lakh has been offered for specific information leading to their arrest. Security forces have also found a hideout connected to the module in nearby forests.

Gruesome Details Of The Attack

The militants attacked at three sites in Baisaran Valley. Survivors broke down and exposed that the assailants chatted with them in brief exchanges prior to shooting at them. There were some that were mowed down by assailants in fields, and other victims who were killed by them close to fence structures. They only left people who fled.

Diplomatic Fallout: India Acts

India called an emergency meeting of a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Major decisions include:

Reduction of diplomatic personnel in India and Pakistan from 55 to 30

Expulsion of Pakistani defense attachés from New Delhi

Recall of Indian advisors from Islamabad

Suspension of SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistanis

Closure of Attari-Wagah border crossing

Nationwide Protests And Security Alert

Massive protests against Pakistan were held in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and other states, demanding justice for the victims. The attack has reignited concerns over cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s role in harbouring terror outfits.

The government is likely to take further action in international forums, with top intelligence and defence officials coordinating operations to dismantle the terror module behind the Pahalgam attack.

