Hafiz Saeed's Threat Video Goes Viral After Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'We'll Stop Your...'
In a bold diplomatic move after the Pahalgam terror attack, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. A viral Hafiz Saeed video added to rising tensions, as India expelled Pakistani defense officials and shuts the Attari-Wagah border.
In a robust diplomatic and strategic reaction to the tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that took the lives of 26 innocent people, the Indian government has decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan with immediate effect. This follows as part of a wider crackdown on Pakistan's terrorism support, including the expulsion of military and defense advisors from the Pakistani High Commission.
In the wake of increasing tensions, a viral social media video features terrorist Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated global terrorist, as he spouts venom against India. Saeed is seen in the video threatening, "If you stop Pakistan’s water, we will stop your breath. Rivers will flow with blood."
Hafiz Saeed's Viral Video Following India's Move
Sources indicated that the clip is an outdated one, now being distributed by Pakistan's intelligence agencies as a means of intimidation in the wake of India's aggressive moves. Saeed also accuses India of attempting to ruin Pakistan through water blockage through dam structures in Kashmir and disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
#BreakingNews | आतंकी हाफिज का वीडियो वायरल, कहा- 'पानी रोका तो सांसें बंद कर देंगे'#HafizSaeed #Pakistan @Anant_Tyagii pic.twitter.com/wcgnD13aVx — Zee News (@ZeeNews) April 24, 2025
India's Retaliatory Measures After Pahalgam Attack
The Pahalgam terror attack, which shook the country, resulted in a high-level emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior ministers such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh attended to discuss the security and diplomatic responses.
After the CCS meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs made several retaliatory moves:
- Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan
- Immediate closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing
- Expulsion of Pakistan's defense, naval, and air advisors, who have been declared persona non grata and given seven days to leave India
- Revocation of Pakistani visas and examination of current permits
India's tough stand is part of a larger message that terrorism and diplomacy cannot coexist, and any act of terror will be responded to with a multi-faceted strategic response.
