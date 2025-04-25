In a robust diplomatic and strategic reaction to the tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that took the lives of 26 innocent people, the Indian government has decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan with immediate effect. This follows as part of a wider crackdown on Pakistan's terrorism support, including the expulsion of military and defense advisors from the Pakistani High Commission.

In the wake of increasing tensions, a viral social media video features terrorist Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated global terrorist, as he spouts venom against India. Saeed is seen in the video threatening, "If you stop Pakistan’s water, we will stop your breath. Rivers will flow with blood."

Hafiz Saeed's Viral Video Following India's Move

Sources indicated that the clip is an outdated one, now being distributed by Pakistan's intelligence agencies as a means of intimidation in the wake of India's aggressive moves. Saeed also accuses India of attempting to ruin Pakistan through water blockage through dam structures in Kashmir and disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

India's Retaliatory Measures After Pahalgam Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack, which shook the country, resulted in a high-level emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior ministers such as Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh attended to discuss the security and diplomatic responses.

After the CCS meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs made several retaliatory moves:

Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan

Immediate closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing

Expulsion of Pakistan's defense, naval, and air advisors, who have been declared persona non grata and given seven days to leave India

Revocation of Pakistani visas and examination of current permits

India's tough stand is part of a larger message that terrorism and diplomacy cannot coexist, and any act of terror will be responded to with a multi-faceted strategic response.

