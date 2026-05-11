Hail in Kashmir, heatwave in Rajasthan, storms in Delhi: Why Monday could be India’s craziest weather day so far

New Delhi: From hailstorms in the Himalayan region to extreme heat in Rajasthan and thunderstorms heading toward Delhi, Monday is expected to be one of the most unpredictable weather days India has seen this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for multiple weather systems affecting different parts of the country at the same time. While northern states are preparing for rain, lightning and hail, western India is battling intense heatwave conditions. Southern states, meanwhile, are expected to receive heavy rainfall for several more days.

Weather alerts of one kind or another have now been issued across large parts of the country for May 11.

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Delhi braces for evening thunderstorm

Residents in Delhi can expect cloudy skies and a possible thunderstorm by Monday evening.

According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to witness partly cloudy conditions during the day before skies turn generally overcast later in the evening. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected at night.

ALSO READ: Delhi braces for change in weather as IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms on May 11-12

Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, with gusts touching up to 50 kilometres per hour.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be recorded between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, which is considered normal for this time of the year.

Hailstorm alert in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Northern hill states are also preparing for rough weather. The IMD has warned of isolated hailstorm activity over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on May 11 and May 12.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to witness hailstorms, though weather there is likely to intensify a day later.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall has been forecast across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The rainfall is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds moving at speeds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour.

ALSO READ: IMD weather update: Rain alert for Delhi-NCR from May 11; severe storms to hit UP, Bihar, and West Bengal

Punjab and Haryana are also expected to enter a four-day wet spell beginning Monday, bringing relief from rising temperatures in parts of the region.

Heavy rain to continue in South India

In southern India, heavy rainfall activity is expected to continue over several states for the next week.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over Kerala and Mahe, along with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the coming seven days.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely across interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Weather officials are tracking developments over the Bay of Bengal, where a low-pressure area is expected to form over the southwest Bay within the next 48 hours. The system could further affect rainfall activity in southern and eastern parts of the country in the coming days.

Rajasthan and Gujarat continue to sizzle

Even as rain lashes several states, western India is facing dangerous heat. The IMD said heatwave conditions are very likely over West Rajasthan and Gujarat from May 10 to May 14. East Rajasthan is also expected to face heatwave conditions from May 10 to May 13.

Barmer in Rajasthan recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature on May 10 at 45.7 degrees Celsius.

The combination of extreme heat in the west, thunderstorms in the north and heavy rainfall in the south has made Monday one of the busiest weather days of the season so far, with multiple regions facing completely different conditions at the same time.