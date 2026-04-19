Hajj 2026 begins: 431 Kashmiri pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia; 4,706 to embark this year

Tears, prayers, and hope filled the air as the first batch of 431 Hajj pilgrims departed for Saudi Arabia. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with other senior officials, saw off the first group. This year, 4,706 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday bid farewell to the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar International Airport, marking the formal commencement of Hajj operations 2026 from Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the pilgrims, extending warm greetings and wishing them a safe, peaceful, and spiritually fulfilling journey. He expressed hope that the sacred pilgrimage would reinforce the values of compassion, unity, and brotherhood.

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Addressing the pilgrims, he prayed for the successful completion of Hajj and sought divine blessings for lasting peace, harmony, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the well-being of its people.

As part of the first phase, three flights carrying 431 pilgrims departed from Srinagar International Airport. In total, 28 flights will operate between April 18 and May 5 to facilitate the journey. This year, 4,706 pilgrims from the Union Territory will undertake the pilgrimage.

The departure marked the beginning of the Valley’s annual spiritual journey to Islam’s holiest sites, with emotional scenes unfolding as families bid farewell to their loved ones. From the early hours of the morning, hundreds of family members gathered at the Hajj House in Srinagar to see off their relatives and friends selected for this year’s pilgrimage.

The atmosphere was filled with devotion and emotion. Children waved at departing elders, women wiped tears from their eyes, and elderly pilgrims quietly recited verses while holding prayer beads and travel documents.

Ali Mohammad Mir, one of the pilgrims, said, “It is our good fortune that we are part of this pilgrimage. Allah has invited us to His house. The wait of many years has ended.”

Another pilgrim, Saja Begum, said, “There are tears because our wait has ended. These are tears of happiness as we are going for Hajj, to the home of Allah’s beloved Prophet (PBUH). This is a blessing for us and for our entire family.”

Hajj Officer Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi said the first batch of 431 pilgrims includes 230 men and 201 women. “The first flight carried 79 men and 66 women, the second had 78 men and 65 women, while the third carried 73 men and 70 women,” he said.