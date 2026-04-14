HAL, GE breakthrough for F414 fighter jet engine production in India in a much-awaited boost for IAF, Tejas Mk2

Tejas is India's first Light Combat Fighter jet produced indigenously. For years, the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas has symbolised India’s push for self-reliance in defence aviation. Yet, beneath the success narrative, one critical dependency remained stubbornly unresolved — the engine. The delay in the delivery of the F404-IN20 engines by GE has significantly impacted India’s dream of Tejas squadrons. India is well aware of what it means for the Tejas Mk2 and thus has been pushing for the indigenous production of the F414 engines in India, jointly by GE and HAL. GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited are closing in on technical agreements for co-producing the F414 engines in India to address the vulnerability.

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), this is more than a manufacturing milestone. It is a potential inflexion point.

The Engine Problem That Slowed Tejas

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Tejas Mk1 fleet, powered by GE’s F404-IN20 engines, has already faced supply-side constraints. Delays in engine deliveries over the past few years have had a cascading impact — slowing aircraft production, stretching squadron timelines, and complicating operational planning. The IAF, which is already grappling with dwindling squadron strength, has felt the pinch.

Fighter aircraft production is only as fast as its slowest component. In India’s case, that bottleneck has often been the engine. Even as the Indian Air Force pushes to induct more Tejas squadrons to fill the gap created by the retirement of the MiG platforms, uncertainty over engine supply has remained a persistent concern.

The delay in GE engines' delivery has exposed the strategic risks of external dependence in a high-stakes domain and indigenous manufacturing will resolve that issue.

Local Manufacturing Boost

The F414 engine, which will power the Tejas Mk2, represents a significant leap in capability. The F414 engines are more powerful and offer more thrust, better payload capacity, and enhanced combat performance. The joint production in India will result in greater control on output and timely delivery.

This will remove the wait for overseas deliveries, which are vulnerable to geopolitical shifts or industrial backlogs. The aircraft assembly lines can move in sync with engine availability, ensuring timely delivery.

The HAL and the GE are also agreed to set up Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities within India to reduce downtime drastically.

Strategic Signalling Beyond Tejas

The timing of the F414 co-production agreement is significant. It reflects a deepening defence-industrial partnership between India and the United States, but more importantly, it signals Washington’s willingness to share critical technology — something that has historically been tightly guarded.

For India, this is not just about Tejas Mk2. It feeds into a broader ecosystem. It will strengthen indigenous aerospace manufacturing, build expertise for future programs like AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) and reducing long-term reliance on foreign OEMs.

Strategically, engine technology has always been the crown jewel of military aviation across the globe. With Kaverig engine, India already has the basic understanding of engine production, and by bringing the advanced level tech gap and know-how, India is inching closer to closing one of its most critical capability gaps.

The Road Ahead

There are still challenges. Technology transfer in jet engines is rarely absolute, and execution on the ground — from supply chains to skilled manpower — will determine how transformative this move truly becomes.

But the direction is clear. For the IAF, which plans to induct multiple squadrons of Tejas Mk2 in the coming decade, indigenous engine production could be the difference between ambition and actual force levels. It ensures that squadron expansion is no longer hostage to external delays.

In a region where air power balances are constantly evolving, that assurance is itself a strategic advantage.

The Tejas story has always been about more than an aircraft. With engines now entering the domestic domain, it may finally become a story of complete capability — designed, built, powered, and sustained in India.