HAL’s deadly Tejas Mk2 nears first flight, taxi trials to begin soon – Can turn every corner of Pakistan into smoke

New Delhi: India’s next indigenous fighter jet is moving closer to the runway. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)’s Tejas Mk2 is now inching toward its first flight, with taxi trials expected to begin soon. This development could bring momentum to the Indian Air Force (IAF), which has been facing a shortage of fighter aircraft.

This comes at a time when India is also preparing to induct additional Dassault Rafale jets. The progress on Tejas Mk2 gives the country another home-grown option to strengthen its fighter fleet.

Prototype nearly ready, flight clearance efforts begin

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to a report by Defence.in, efforts have picked up pace to secure first flight clearance. The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification has started pushing forward the approval process required before the aircraft can take to the skies.

ALSO READ: Tejas Mk2 vs F-35, Su-57 and J-20: Can India’s new fighter compete with US, Russian and Chinese jets?

This stage is among the final steps before the aircraft moves from ground testing to its first flight.

Taxi trials to begin soon

Before the first flight, the aircraft will undergo taxi trials. These are ground tests where the fighter jet moves on the runway at different speeds.

During these trials, engineers will test braking systems, steering response and directional control. Both low-speed and high-speed taxi trials will be conducted. These checks help confirm that the aircraft behaves as expected before it lifts off for the first time.

110-120 jets planned for IAF

The Tejas Mk2 has been developed jointly by the Aeronautical Development Agency and the HAL.

The IAF is expected to require around 110 to 120 aircraft in the coming years. Once inducted, these jets are expected to gradually replace ageing platforms such as the SEPECAT Jaguar, Dassault Mirage 2000 and Mikoyan MiG-29.

ALSO READ: LCA Tejas back in the sky: Did HAL waste years and thousands of crores?

Compared to the HAL Tejas Mk1A, the Mk2 will be a medium-weight fighter. This puts it between the lighter Tejas variants and heavier fighters such as Rafale in terms of capability and size.

Bigger frame, higher payload

Tejas Mk2 has been built with a larger airframe. The bigger size allows the aircraft to carry more fuel that help it stay airborne longer during missions.

The fighter jet is expected to feature 11 hardpoints and carry an estimated payload of around 6.5 tonnes. It will also be equipped with advanced avionics, including the indigenous Uttam AESA Radar.

These upgrades are expected to give Tejas Mk2 better mission flexibility and operational reach.

Production target after approval

After receiving official clearance from the IAF, the HAL has proposed starting limited production by the end of 2029.

Once development receives final approval, the aircraft is expected to become an important pillar of India’s air combat capability. It is also expected to emerge as India’s most capable indigenous fighter platform so far.

Extended range and strike capability

Tejas Mk2 has been built with extended operational reach. The distance from India’s border to the farthest point in Pakistan is estimated at around 1,000 to 1,200 kilometres. Tejas Mk2 is reported to have a combat range of more than 1,500 kilometres and a ferry range of up to 3,500 kilometres.

ALSO READ: US Arm-Twisting India Over Tejas Engines? Time For New Delhi To Look Towards France, Russia?

With higher fuel capacity, the aircraft can fly longer and carry heavier payloads for strike missions. Improved aerodynamics are expected to enhance performance during combat operations.

Tejas Mk2 is expected to carry a wide range of weapons, including beyond-visual-range and within-visual-range missiles, precision-guided munitions, laser-guided weapons and GPS-guided bombs. The aircraft is also expected to be capable of deploying systems such as BrahMos missile and SCALP missile.