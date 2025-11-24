Advertisement
TEJAS FIGHTER JET CRASH

HAL Says Tejas Fighter Jet Crash An ‘Isolated Occurrence’, No Impact On Business

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
HAL Says Tejas Fighter Jet Crash An ‘Isolated Occurrence’, No Impact On BusinessPhoto Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has described the crash of its Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow as an “isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances,” according to a stock exchange filing on Monday. The company emphasised that the incident would not disrupt its operations.

“We assure that there is no impact on business operations, financial performance and future deliveries,” HAL stated. The defence PSU added that it is “extending full support and cooperation to agencies conducting the investigation.”

HAL shares dropped nearly 9 per cent during early trade on Monday following the crash on Friday, in which an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was killed. The stock fell to a seven-month low of ₹4,205.25 per share on the BSE.

The fighter jet went down while performing low-flying manoeuvres in front of a large crowd at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. It burst into flames after hitting the ground near the runway.

Tejas is a single-engine, 4.5-generation multirole combat aircraft with a delta-wing configuration. Designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by HAL for the IAF, it is powered by an engine from US engineering firm GE, which has also offered its cooperation for the ongoing inquiry.

In February 2021, the Ministry of Defence signed a ₹48,000-crore contract with HAL for 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets. In November 2023, the ministry granted initial approval for an additional order worth over ₹62,370 crore to procure 97 more aircraft.

Developed for offensive air support, close-range combat and ground-attack roles, Tejas can operate effectively in both land and maritime environments, making it one of India’s most versatile indigenous platforms.

The latest and most advanced variant, the LCA Mk1A, features major upgrades to enhance combat capability and survivability. These include an AESA radar, an improved electronic warfare suite with radar warning and self-protection jamming systems, a digital map generator, advanced multifunction displays, a combined interrogator-transponder unit and a modern radio altimeter, among other high-end technologies.

The Tejas family includes single-seat fighters for the Air Force and Navy, as well as twin-seat trainer versions for both services.

On Friday, India’s Tejas fighter jet crashed in a ball of fire during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow, killing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

The 37-year-old officer, known for his exceptional flying skills and adventurous spirit, was performing a low-level aerobatic manoeuvre when the tragedy occurred.

Thick black smoke rose over Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as shocked spectators looked on. A zoomed-in video captured the Tejas attempting its manoeuvres, while another clip showed the jet’s final moments and the pilot’s unsuccessful attempt to eject.

In response to the fatal crash, the Indian Air Force announced that a court of inquiry will be convened to determine the cause. Shortly afterwards, the state-run aerospace manufacturer said it was “deeply saddened by the loss of the courageous IAF pilot during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.”

(With IANS inputs)

