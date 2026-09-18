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  • /HAL to hand over Tejas trainers, HTT-40s & Dhruv NG to IAF; Rajnath Singh to attend ceremony in Bengaluru

HAL to hand over Tejas trainers, HTT-40s & Dhruv NG to IAF; Rajnath Singh to attend ceremony in Bengaluru

The two incoming LCA Tejas trainers have been built to the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) standard. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
HAL to hand over Tejas trainers, HTT-40s & Dhruv NG to IAF; Rajnath Singh to attend ceremony in Bengaluru
Image Credit: IANS

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HAL to hand over Tejas trainers, HTT-40s & Dhruv NG to IAF; Rajnath Singh to attend ceremony in Bengaluru
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