'Halal Budget': BJP Slams Karnataka Budget Presented By 'Scam CM' Siddaramaiah

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress in Karnataka after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his record 16th Budget. The BJP said that appeasement is at its peak in the Congress regime. Taking to X, BJP listed out measures announced in the budget, especially for the Muslim community including reservations for Muslim contractors.

"Reservation for Muslims in government contracts; Rs 50,000 assistance for Muslim simple marriages; Rs 150 crore for infrastructure development of Waqf properties & graveyards; Rs 50 lakh for Muslim cultural programs; New ITI college to be set up in Muslim-dominated areas; 50% fee concession for Muslim students under KEA; Residential PU college for Muslim girls in Ullal town; Increase in National & Foreign Scholarships for Muslim students; Expansion of Bengaluru’s Haj Bhavan with additional buildings; Self-defense training for Muslim girl students," the BJP listed out the pro-Muslim schemes while adding, "What about SCs, STs, and OBCs? Absolutely nothing!"

BJP state president Vijayendra Yediyurappa said that the 'appeasement budget' lacks real growth initiatives. "Karnataka Budget 2025-26: A Congress Blueprint for Appeasement, Not Progress! While farmers struggle with debts & crop losses, rural Karnataka suffers from a lack of roads, power & irrigation, SC/ST hostels remain underfunded, youth are deprived of skill development & jobs, and Congress has prioritized appeasement over real development," he said.

The BJP state president further added, "Where is the budget for real growth? Farmers, youth & rural Karnataka are left behind while Congress focuses only on its vote bank. This is not governance, this is a betrayal of Karnataka’s future!"

He further slammed the Budget for not having proposals for major investment in rural employment and alleged that job creation has been sidelined while vote bank politics took center stage.