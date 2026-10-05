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  • /Half-shaved, fully humiliated: 82 students punished at Chandrapur ashram school

Half-shaved, fully humiliated: 82 students punished at Chandrapur ashram school

Families demand a proper investigation and strict action, arguing that punishments like this have no place in schools.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Half-shaved, fully humiliated: 82 students punished at Chandrapur ashram school

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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