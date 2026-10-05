/Half-shaved, fully humiliated: 82 students punished at Chandrapur ashram school

Around 82 students at a government tribal ashram school in Jambulghat, in Chimur taluka of Chandrapur district, were allegedly given half-shaved, patchy haircuts as punishment for playing around during a scheduled haircut session on Saturday. The episode has angered parents, who are asking for action.
Saturday was meant to be a routine grooming day, with the school arranging haircuts for its students. Instead, the students' hair was trimmed only partway, leaving them with an uneven, half-bald look.
Once photographs of the children began circulating, resentment spread among parents.
After the pictures surfaced, officials from a higher office reportedly contacted the school and told it to even out the students' hair. The instruction was carried out the same day. The school's principal has also issued a show-cause notice to the superintendent.
The school's side of the story differs from the parents'. The superintendent reportedly said the haircuts were about hygiene and had been delayed by rain. Another account says school officials claimed the session was interrupted when the trimmer ran out of charge.
Reports say the superintendent was angered by the students' playful behaviour, and the school has not offered an explanation that settles the matter.
Families say paperwork is not enough. They are demanding a proper investigation and strict action, arguing that punishments like this have no place in schools.
Ashram schools are residential schools for students from tribal or other disadvantaged communities, offering free boarding, lodging and education. Because the children live on campus under the staff's care, complaints about how they are treated tend to draw close scrutiny.
The allegations come from parents and media reports, and no inquiry findings have been made public yet.
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