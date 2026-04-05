Half the price, twice the power: India’s desi air defence stuns the world, leaves Russia speechless

New Delhi: India has successfully developed a homegrown air defence system that is turning heads around the world. Named Project Kusha, this system is cheaper than Russia’s flagship S-400 and offers capabilities built specifically for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which has placed orders for five squadrons. Deliveries are expected between 2028 and 2030.

India had earlier purchased five squadrons of the Russian S-400 and is now planning to acquire five more of each system. This means the country will soon operate at least 20 highly advanced air defence units.

From Operation Sindoor to strategic mastery

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Russia’s S-400 has long been considered one of the world’s most capable air defence systems, used by countries, including China and India. Its effectiveness was on full display last year during Operation Sindoor, when India destroyed a major AWACS system deep inside Pakistan’s territory.

Within hours, Pakistan sought a ceasefire. While the military success grabbed headlines, attention now turns to India’s indigenous system. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the project has been built to outperform the S-400 in multiple areas. It costs less than half the price, leaving Russia surprised.

Cost and capability

The biggest advantage of Project Kusha is its cost-efficiency. India’s five-squadron deal for it totals around Rs 21,700 crore, compared to the Rs 45,000 crore spent on five S-400 squadrons in 2018. The savings extend beyond purchase price to the missiles themselves.

The project employs a three-layer interceptor missile system – M-1 with a range of 150 km, M-2 reaching 250 km and M-3 covering 350-400 km. Each missile costs between Rs 40-50 crore, while comparable Russian missiles are priced around Rs 100 crore.

Made in India, fully autonomous

A major reason Project Kusha is so cost-effective is that its missiles are manufactured by the India Dynamics Limited, while the advanced multi-function control radar is produced by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Both companies use advanced dual-pulse solid rocket motor technology. Unlike the S-400, which comes with locked source code and dependency on foreign suppliers, Project Kusha is fully Indian-made. The IAF has complete control over mission algorithms and core software that eliminate risks like “kill switches”.

The system can also be updated immediately in response to new stealth aircraft or electronic warfare threats and ensures India retains strategic flexibility against potential adversaries such as China’s fifth-generation fighters.

Long-term sustainability

Project Kusha also scores high on lifecycle economy. Modern air defence systems like the S-400 and Kusha are expected to operate for 25-30 years. While foreign systems incur high costs for maintenance, spare parts and upgrades, it will be fully maintained within India. This will keep operational downtime minimal.

In addition, Kusha integrates seamlessly with India’s Air Command and Control System, NETA AWACS, future AWACS platforms, Tejas Mark-2 fighters and ground radars for real-time data sharing.

Rapid progress and strategic implications

India has accelerated the development of the project to complete the M-1 interceptor flight test earlier this year. According to reports, M-1, M-2 and M-3 variants will be delivered to the IAF between 2028 and 2030.

If the system proves fully successful, it could pose a serious challenge even for Russia. This would show India’s ability to produce a highly advanced and cost-effective air defence solution.

With Project Kusha, India has developed a system that could also attract interest from countries seeking advanced air defence on a budget. It ushers in a new era of self-reliant defence capabilities.