New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi approximately gave a 26-minute long speech at the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramlila Maidan here where he reportedly mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name 26 times. At the rally, Gandhi made several allegation against the Modi-govt and accused it of pressurising institutions such as media, judiciary, Election Commission among others.

Take a look at the top points he made at the rally:

Gandhi said that PM Narendra Modi has been working 24 hours for the benefit of two big industrialists. Under PM Modi, he said, two Indias are being created, one which belongs to the poor where no dream could be accomplished, and the other of a few big businessmen where every dream can be achieved.

He accused the government of not allowing the Opposition to speak in Parliament. He said, "only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out".

Rahul Gandhi accused the PM of taking India "backwards". He said, "Narendra Modi ji is spreading hatred, and fear. This will benefit the country's enemies, it will benefit China, it will benefit Pakistan but not India. The more hatred, anger and fear spread in India, the more it will be weakened."



Gandhi then blamed Modi of "finishing India's economic power, with unemployment touching a 40-year high".

"Hate is a form of fear. When we say hate is increasing in the country, to say in a different way, fear is increasing in the country -- fear of the future, fear of inflation, fear of unemployment and because of this hatred is increasing. Due to hate, the country is divided and is weakened," Gandhi said at the event.

"I was made to sit for 55 hrs at ED office but want to tell the PM, I am not not scared of your ED (Enforcement Directorate even if you make me sit for 500 hours," Gandhi said in relation to the National Herald case.

Gandhi also alleged the three 'black farm laws' were brought in not to help farmers, but to benefit a few industrialists.

(With agency inputs)