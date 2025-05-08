Hamas-Style Missiles Being Used By Pakistan: Sources

Jammu: Pakistan is using Hamas-style missiles to target multiple areas in Jammu, Defence sources said on Thursday. The sources said visuals over Jammu remind of exactly Hamas-style attack on Israel, like multiple cheap rockets. Pakistan Army is operating and behaving like a terror organisation, Hamas. Last month, ISI and Hamas met in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia sectors in Jammu, and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said. Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur too.

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday, and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.

Earlier, India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.