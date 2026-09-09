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Hizbul Mujahideen hybrid terror module busted in Handwara: Ex-terrorist arrested with Chinese pistol by army and police

Handwara Police, Army, and CRPF busted a Hizbul Mujahideen hybrid terror module, arresting an ex-terrorist with a Chinese pistol and ammunition.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Hizbul Mujahideen hybrid terror module busted in Handwara: Ex-terrorist arrested with Chinese pistol by army and police
Image Credit: Handwara Police, Army, and CRPF busted a Hizbul Mujahideen hybrid terror module.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Hizbul Mujahideen hybrid terror module busted in Handwara: Ex-terrorist arrested with Chinese pistol by army and police
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