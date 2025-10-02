Handwara Police Attach Property Of PoK-Based Terrorist Handler In Kralgund

In a series of actions against the terrorist ecosystem, Handwara Police today attached the property of a terrorist handler in Palpora village of Kralgund. During the investigation of case of PS Kralgund, it was established that JKNOP member Nazir Ahmad Ganai, currently residing in PoK, has been operating from there and is actively involved in guiding and handling terrorist activities in Handwara.

Accordingly, as per the provisions of law, proceedings to attach his property were initiated in the said case, and after obtaining necessary legal sanctions from the competent authority, land belonging to Nazir Ahmad Ganie in Village Palpora was attached in the presence of police and revenue officials.

This action highlights the commitment of Handwara Police to deal firmly with terrorist handlers and anti-national elements. Such measures aim to dismantle the support structures of terrorist outfits, deter others from unlawful activities, and strengthen efforts to promote peace and order in the district.

Handwara Police request community members to cooperate in establishing peace and to refrain from providing any aid or assistance to entities that pose a threat to national security and integrity, as strict legal action will be taken against individuals found involved in such activities.