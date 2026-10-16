Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Hang me, what kind of joke is this’: Dipke to Delhi Police ahead of Tiranga Yatra

‘Hang me, what kind of joke is this’: Dipke to Delhi Police ahead of Tiranga Yatra

According to police officials, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. The notice states that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has not granted permission for the proposed gathering and warns that proceeding with it would invite legal action.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
‘Hang me, what kind of joke is this’: Dipke to Delhi Police ahead of Tiranga Yatra
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Why are you against Tiranga?': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke targets PM Modi over heavy police deployment in Delhi
2
3
4
5