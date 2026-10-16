/‘Hang me, what kind of joke is this’: Dipke to Delhi Police ahead of Tiranga Yatra

“Since its inception, the Cockroach Janta Party has maintained that we will always follow Gandhi ji’s path of peace and non-violence, and we have stood by that commitment. We have organised protests in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, and every single one of them has been peaceful. I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in,” he said.