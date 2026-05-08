DNA Decoded: Is Hantavirus the next global threat? Everything you need to know as concerns grow

A virus has arrived on a ship. Health experts are calling it more dangerous than Covid. They say it could drag the entire world back to that terrifying moment in 2020 when one virus killed over 700,000 people, locked down entire nations, and trapped billions inside their homes. Six years later, a new threat has emerged from the sea. Its name is the Hanta virus. In today’s episode of DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha decodes everything you need to know about Hantavirus. What exactly is this virus? How dangerous is it? How many countries has it spread to? And how did a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean turn into one of its biggest hotspots?

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The death cruise: How MV Hudius became a floating hotspot

In April 2026, a cruise ship named MV Hudius set sail from Argentina. 150 passengers and crew members boarded for a journey across the Atlantic Ocean. On April 6, a 70-year-old Dutch passenger began complaining of fever and stomach pain. On April 11, he died on the ship itself. Nobody knew the cause at the time. Then on April 26, his wife also died on board. Tests confirmed the cause of both deaths was Hanta virus. On May 2, a German passenger on the same cruise died. Three deaths, one after another, on the same vessel. The World Health Organisation was immediately informed. WHO ordered all remaining passengers to quarantine inside their cabins. Every person still on that ship was told to stay locked in their room.

29 untraced passengers: Why the world is panicking

But here is the detail that is scaring governments across the world. On April 24, before any of this was known, 29 passengers had already disembarked the MV Hudius. They boarded flights and returned to their home countries. These 29 passengers are the real source of global panic. As of now, none of them have been tracked down or tested. WHO has issued alerts across America, Britain, the Netherlands, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, and Denmark. Twelve countries are on alert. But the threat hangs over the entire world.

DNA Analysis: Why Hanta virus is more dangerous than COVID

So what exactly is this virus? Hanta virus primarily spreads from rats to humans. But the strain found on MV Hudius is the Andes virus, the deadliest known strain of Hanta. Unlike most Hanta strains, the Andes virus spreads from one human to another, exactly like COVID. But what makes it far more dangerous than COVID is its mortality rate. COVID killed roughly 1 in every 100 infected people. Hanta virus kills between 35 and 50 out of every 100. There is no vaccine available anywhere in the world.

This virus has a deadly history. Its first major outbreak was recorded between 1951 and 1953 during the Korean War. Over 3,000 United Nations soldiers stationed near the Hantaan River in South Korea fell sick with a mysterious fever. The virus was later named after that river. The MV Hudius is still floating at sea today, currently stuck between Cape Verde off the African coast and the Canary Islands of Spain. One virus, one ship, and 29 untraced passengers. The world is staring at a threat that could be bigger than COVID.

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