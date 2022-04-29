हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hanuman Chalisa row

Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana-MLA husband's plea for home food in jail rejected

The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested by the police and booked for sedition and `promoting enmity between different groups'. They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet Rana is lodged in Byculla prison, her husband is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana-MLA husband&#039;s plea for home food in jail rejected
Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana.

A magistrate's court here on Friday rejected Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana's applications seeking home food in prison. The couple were arrested last Saturday after they gave a call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.

The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested by the police and booked for sedition and `promoting enmity between different groups'. They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet Rana is lodged in Byculla prison, her husband is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The couple's bail applications would come up for hearing in the sessions court on Saturday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hanuman Chalisa rowNavneet RanaRavi RanaUddhav ThackerayHanuman Chalisa
Next
Story

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to be disqualified in Office-of-Profit case? Legal experts say this

Must Watch

PT7M37S

Patiala Violence: Will not allow anyone to create disturbance, says CM Bhagwant Mann