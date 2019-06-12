close

Delhi Airport

Happy birthday, Captain: Delhi Airport shares snippets of 10-year-old Abeer's special tour

On the big day, Abeer donned the Captain's hat and waltzed straight into the special guided tour of the airport.

Who says dreams don't come true? Meet the 10-year-old aviation geek, Abeer Magoo. After winning hearts with an epic handmade replica of the Delhi Airport, the little man was gifted a tour of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on his birthday.

On the big day, Abeer donned the Captain's hat and waltzed straight into the special guided tour of the airport. “They say dreams come true and #DelhiAirport made sure that it happened for @flywithabeer (on Instagram) too! Abeer loved sharing his thoughts about aviation with the CEO of #DelhiAirport himself! Hope you had a great time Abeer, Happy birthday once again!” tweeted Delhi Airport.

 

Delhi Airport also shared a video of the special day. “Here’s a sneak-peek into Abeer’s airport tour on his birthday. For the 10 year old #AvGeek, it was the best birthday celebration ever.” it tweeted.

And boy, did he love it.

“Thank you @DelhiAirport. Met Abeer, don't think he is descending from 35,000 ft. anytime soon, he is just so elated (read elevated). God bless you guys P.S. a new model is coming up soon,” tweeted Abeer's uncle Amit Agarwal.

Agarwal had first shared the handmade replica of IGI airport on social media. Delhi Airport's official Twitter account had responded by complimenting the model and highlighted how even the narrowbodies and widebodies of the gates here were in the right mix, before inviting him for the birthday airport tour.

“As you turn 10 on 10th of June, we wish to give you a 10/10 for this fabulous model of Delhi Airport. We thought it would be a good idea to have an airport tour with you and see things through your eyes," wrote Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, in his invite to Abeer.

Tags:
Delhi AirportIndira Gandhi International Airport
