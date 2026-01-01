Who Was Pope Gregory XIII? Meet Man Behind Your New Year Celebrations; Your Party Planner From 443 Years Ago

Happy New Year 2026: The Gregorian calendar, followed across most of the parts of world today, was introduced more than 400 years ago by Pope Gregory XIII. While the calendar is now a global standard, many people know little about the man who brought this major reform.

Pope Gregory XIII was born in 1502 in Bologna, Italy. He came from a noble family and was well educated, studying law and theology before entering the Church. In 1572, he became the 226th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, serving until his death in 1585.

He is best remembered for introducing the Gregorian calendar, a system that corrected errors in the earlier Julian calendar.