'Happy To Be In BJP': Maneka Gandhi Days After Varun Gandhi Denied Ticket From Pilibhit

Sultanpur: Days after BJP MP Varun Gandhi was denied a ticket from his constituency, his mother and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, on her 10-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, broke silence and expressed happiness to be a part of the party. On being asked what Varun Gandhi would do now, she replied, "Ask him what he wants to do. We will consider this after the elections. There is time."

"I am very happy that I am in the BJP. I thank Amit Shah, PM Modi and JP Nadda Ji for giving me the ticket. The ticket was announced very late, so there was a dilemma as to where I should fight. From Pilibhit or Sultanpur. I am grateful for the decision the party has taken now," she said.

She further added, "I am very happy that I came back to Sultanpur because this place has a history where no MP came back into power again in Sultanpur."

It was her first visit to Sultanpur after getting the ticket. On her 10-day visit to the district, she will pay a visit to 101 villages of the entire Lok Sabha constituency.

She was given a warm welcome by the party leaders and workers at various places like Katka Guptarganj, Tatianagar, Tedhui, Golaghat, Shahganj Square, Dariyapur Tiraha and Payagipur Square.

During this, Maneka Gandhi also paid respect to the statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

BJP District President Dr RA Verma, BJP State Minister Meena Choubey, Lok Sabha in-charge Durgesh Tripathi, Lok Sabha convenor Jagjit Singh Changu, MLA Raj Prasad Upadhyay, MLA Rajesh Gautam, and spokesperson Vijay Raghuvanshi, were present.

Earlier, Varun Gandhi penned a heartfelt letter to the people of his constituency, saying that his relationship with Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit will not end till his last breath. Varun Gandhi recalled fond memories dating back to his childhood when he first set foot in the region. In his heartfelt message, he also reflected on how the land had become not just his workplace but also a cherished part of his identity, with its people forming an integral aspect of his life's journey.

Despite the political setback of not securing a ticket, Varun Gandhi vowed to continue serving the community. “If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serve you throughout my life and my doors will always remain open for you as before.”

The Pilibhit seat has remained with Maneka Gandhi or her son Varun Gandhi since 1996. Varun Gandhi won the seat in 2009 and 2019 as a BJP candidate.