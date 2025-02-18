Harassed Thousands Of Kids...Raped A Victim 500 Times: 'Pedophile' Peer Baba Now Convicted By Kashmir Court - Chilling Details

Thousands of children in North Kashmir's Sopore area have finally received justice after enduring years of harassment and atrocities. A local court convicted Ajaz Sheikh, an infamous pedophile popularly called 'Peer Baba' by locals, who abused minors for over three decades while posing as an Imam, teacher, and faith healer.

Sheikh exploited the trust placed in him due to his religious and community roles, allowing him to abuse children for over thirty years undetected. Hundreds of victims suffered at his hands, some of whom have shared harrowing accounts of the abuse.

On Tuesday, the court sentenced Sheikh to 14 years in prison—seven years for each of two victims, with the sentences to run consecutively. He must also pay a fine of Rs 50,000 to each victim, who are also entitled to seek further compensation.

Public Prosecutor Naila Noor stated, "The CJM Sopore sentenced the accused to seven years imprisonment each for two victims. The sentences will run consecutively, meaning he will be jailed for 14 years and fined Rs 50,000 for each victim.”

One victim testified in court that Sheikh raped him over 500 times in three years, resulting in serious health problems. Sheikh also forced some children to engage in sexual acts while he watched. Some victims were under ten years old and subjected to violent assaults.

Another victim explained, “He was hired as a Quran teacher. He would select children and tell their parents that there was black magic in the family. He would say he needed the child, preferably under 12, to stay with him to communicate with djinns and heal them. It was during this time that he would sexually abuse them, and I was also a victim.”

The first FIR against Sheikh was filed on March 2, 2016. A charge sheet was filed in 2017, initiating a decade-long legal battle. The defense presented their arguments in January of this year. The case saw numerous changes, with six judges and four prosecutors assigned over time.

Senior Prosecuting Officer Mirza Zahid Khalil said, “This case was filed in the Bomai area of Sopore in 2016 under Section 377. This convict sexually exploited children under 18 and threatened them to keep silent, fearing he would harm them and their parents.”