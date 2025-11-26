Advertisement
Hardcore Maoist Couple Carrying Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 11:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
RAIPUR/KHAIRAGARH: In yet another setback for the outlawed CPI (Maoist), a hardened Maoist couple with a combined bounty of Rs 13 lakh laid down their arms and surrendered before the district police in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai on Wednesday, hailing the Chhattisgarh government's robust Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy-2025 as their path to redemption. 

The duo, both 25 years old and deeply embedded in the Maoist outfit's Maad Division of Bastar and the sprawling Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone, had been implicated in a string of violent Maoist activities, including cadre recruitment and logistical support in forested pockets along the tri-state border.

The male cadre, known by his alias 'Munna', carried a Rs 7 lakh reward for his role as a committed foot soldier, while his partner 'Julie' -- equally entrenched in the group's operations -- had Rs 6 lakh on her head, according to police records.

Police officials described the development as a "game-changer" in the ongoing campaign to dismantle Maoist strongholds.

"Impressed by the relentless operations of our forces and the promise of a dignified life under the rehabilitation scheme, this couple chose peace over perpetual flight," Lakshya Sharma, Superintendent of Police told reporters.

"They will now undergo mandatory de-radicalisation and skill training, with immediate financial aid and long-term support to rebuild their futures."

The surrender comes amid a surge in Maoist capitulations across Chhattisgarh, with over 2,200 cadres -- including several high-value targets -- quitting the armed struggle in the past 23 months alone.

Officials attribute this momentum to a multi-pronged strategy blending surgical strikes, community outreach and attractive incentives like monthly stipends, housing plots and vocational programs under the flagship 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative.

For Munna and Julie, who had evaded capture for years while navigating the dense terrains of Bastar and bordering districts, the decision marks a personal turning point.

Sources indicate internal disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, coupled with tales of successful rehabilitations from former comrades, tipped the scales.

As the couple steps into an uncertain but hopeful civilian life, their defection underscores a broader erosion of the red rebels' grip, one surrender at a time.

