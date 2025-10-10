Hardik Pandya Spotted Traveling With Mahieka Sharma - Confirmation Of Dating Rumours?

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again grabbed headlines — not for his on-field performance, but for rumours about his new relationship. Speculations around Hardik dating model Maheika Sharma gained traction after the two were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Dressed in matching black outfits, the duo appeared together in what seemed like their first public outing. While neither of them has confirmed the relationship, their coordinated look and comfortable chemistry have left fans wondering if they’ve just made things official.

Rumours about Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma’s relationship began after fans noticed the two following each other on Instagram. Their alleged romance surfaced soon after Hardik’s separation from Natasa Stankovic.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hardik Pandya with a new girl.



Looks like bro living his dream life. pic.twitter.com/1qEtlkaglM Ankit Choudhary (@Ankit7083) October 10, 2025

For context, Hardik married Natasa in May 2020, and the couple renewed their vows in a grand Udaipur ceremony in February 2023. However, in July 2024, they announced their mutual decision to part ways, while continuing to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Also Read: BIG Blow For India ! Hardik Pandya Misses Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan Due To...

Interestingly, Maheika Sharma isn’t just another face from the fashion world — she brings both beauty and brains to the table. Before stepping into the world of glamour, she completed her degree in Economics and Finance, showcasing a strong academic foundation.

However, her passion eventually led her to modelling and acting, where she quickly made a mark for herself. Over the years, Maheika has walked the ramp for some of India’s most celebrated designers, including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani.

Also Read: Meet Stunning Model Mahieka Sharma, Cricketer Hardik Pandya's New Rumoured Girlfriend

Her growing prominence in the fashion circuit was further recognised when she bagged the title of “Model of the Year – New Age” at the 2024 Indian Fashion Awards, cementing her place as one of the industry’s promising new talents.