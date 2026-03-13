Jeweler turned out to be robber in Hardoi: Accused with Rs 50,000 reward arrested for buying, selling stolen jewellery

The Hardoi police have arrested a man who allegedly ran a network for buying and selling stolen jewellery while acting as a legitimate jeweller. The accused, identified as Mukim, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 and was wanted in connection with a robbery case in the Shahabad area.

Mukim, a resident of the Pashupati Nath Temple area in Bareilly, was arrested by a joint team of the district’s SWAT, SOG and surveillance units. During the arrest, police recovered Rs 5,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from him. The case is linked to a robbery that took place on February 10, 2026, in Malkapur village under the Shahabad police station limits. According to police, four to five criminals broke into the house of Anees Khan late at night. The robbers allegedly held the family hostage and looted around Rs 30,000 in cash along with jewellery.

After the incident, police registered a case and formed multiple teams to investigate the matter and track down the suspects. As the investigation progressed, officers discovered that the stolen jewellery had been sold to Mukim.

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Police said Mukim had been involved in this illegal trade for a long time. He allegedly bought stolen jewellery from criminals, melted it down and changed its appearance before selling it in the market. Investigators believe he used this method to hide the original identity of the looted items. During questioning, Mukim reportedly admitted that he had purchased jewellery stolen during the Shahabad robbery and later melted it and sold it in the market. Police have recovered part of the money earned from the sale.

Officials said that two other accused in the robbery case had already been arrested and sent to jail earlier. Mukim had been absconding since then, which led the Inspector General of Police of the Lucknow range to announce a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

According to police records, Mukim has a criminal history, with several cases of theft and other offences registered against him in districts including Muzaffarnagar and Bareilly. Authorities are continuing further investigation into the case.