Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999074https://zeenews.india.com/india/hardworking-nda-karyakartas-have-done-commendable-work-pm-modi-after-bjp-dominates-goa-zilla-panchayat-polls-2999074.html
NewsIndia‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas Have Done Commendable Work’: PM Modi After BJP Dominates Goa Zilla Panchayat Polls
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas Have Done Commendable Work’: PM Modi After BJP Dominates Goa Zilla Panchayat Polls

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the lead in the Zilla Panchayat elections of Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people and party workers and said that Goa stands with good governance and progressive politics.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 09:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas Have Done Commendable Work’: PM Modi After BJP Dominates Goa Zilla Panchayat PollsImage: ANI

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the lead in the Zilla Panchayat elections of Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people and party workers and said that Goa stands with good governance and progressive politics.

“I thank my sisters and brothers of Goa for blessing the BJP–MGP (NDA) family with strong support in the Zilla Panchayat elections. This will add more vigour to our efforts for Goa’s growth. We are committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people of this wonderful state,” he said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Our hardworking NDA Karyakartas have done commendable work on the ground, which has led to this result," he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women’s fashion
Christmas-Ready Dresses for Cozy and Glam Evenings
Russia
Senior Russian Military Officer Dies In Car Bomb Explosion In Moscow
winter wool pants
Cozy Winter Wool Pants for Women That Blend Warmth, Comfort, and Style
Christmas 2025
Don’t Buy Christmas Gifts Before Reading This! Top 10 Gift Ideas For Family
Women Slippers
Everyday Women’s Sliders & Flip-Flops That Deliver Comfort With Style
Technology news
Redmi Pad 2 Pro India Launch Confirmed; World’s Biggest Battery Expected
women pullover sweater
Pullover Sweaters for Women That Balance Comfort and Style
Jammu and Kashmir
Snowfall Hits Kashmir, Ends Dry Spell; Roads Closed, Flights Cancelled
women tote bags
Tote Bags for Women That Balance Style, Space, and Daily Ease
Kerala Government
Kerala Women To Get Rs 1000 Under Sthree Suraksha Scheme - Apply Today