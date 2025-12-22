‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas Have Done Commendable Work’: PM Modi After BJP Dominates Goa Zilla Panchayat Polls

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the lead in the Zilla Panchayat elections of Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people and party workers and said that Goa stands with good governance and progressive politics.

“I thank my sisters and brothers of Goa for blessing the BJP–MGP (NDA) family with strong support in the Zilla Panchayat elections. This will add more vigour to our efforts for Goa’s growth. We are committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people of this wonderful state,” he said in a post on X.

"Our hardworking NDA Karyakartas have done commendable work on the ground, which has led to this result," he added.