Haridwar: Fake Loan Scam Worth Lakhs Uncovered, Case Registered Against Lawyer, 5 Others

Haridwar Crime News: A major fraud case has come to light in Jwalapur, Haridwar, where fake buyers and sellers were allegedly created to siphon off a loan of Rs 38.58 lakh from SMFG India Home Finance Company. Based on a complaint filed by branch manager Harshpal Singh, police have registered a case against six named individuals, including an advocate.

Fake Documents

Initial investigation revealed that forged documents and registry papers were used to show property transactions, through which the loan amount was fraudulently obtained. Police are conducting a detailed inquiry due to the seriousness of the matter.

Land Deal and Loan Sanction

According to Amar Ujala report, the case involves SMFG India Home Finance Company at Sant Bhavan Aryanagar, Jwalapur. Land in Laksar tehsil, initially in the name of Sukhpal, was transferred to Machchla Devi through power of attorney. Later, Machchla Devi and Ravi Kashyap allegedly created a fake sale transaction, with Kashyap posing as the buyer to apply for a loan. Based on a title report certified by advocate Gyaneshwar Thakral, the company approved a loan of Rs 38.58 lakh.

Suspicious Transactions

According to reports, on May 28, 2025, the company issued a cheque of ?37.29 lakh in the name of Machchla Devi, which was handed over to Ravi Kashyap’s wife, Payal. On July 4, Machchla Devi sold the land to Ravi Kashyap, but verification of documents revealed the entire deal to be suspicious. It is alleged that the advocate ignored rules of verifying the identities of buyer and seller. Later, after the fake registry, the property was shown as sold to Sethpal Saini, and the already issued cheque was misused.

Case Filing

Parvinder Saini admitted to receiving ?14 lakh in his account from the transaction. Police have registered a case against Ravi Kashyap, his wife Payal, Machchla Devi, advocate Gyaneshwar Thakral, and other unknown agents. Kotwali in-charge Amarjeet Singh stated that investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to ensure strict action against the accused.