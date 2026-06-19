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Haridwar land scam: Major action by Dhami government; Former Municipal Commissioner sacked; Ex-District Magistrate faces penalty

The Dhami government has recommended the dismissal of the then Municipal Commissioner of Haridwar Municipal Corporation, Varun Chaudhary, from service with immediate effect. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Haridwar land scam: Major action by Dhami government; Former Municipal Commissioner sacked; Ex-District Magistrate faces penalty
Image Credit: X/Pushkar Singh Dhami

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