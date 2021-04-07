हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haridwar

Haridwar orders closure of all educational institutions till April 15

All educational institutions in Uttarakhand's Haridwar will be closed from April 9 to 15. 

Haridwar orders closure of all educational institutions till April 15
Image used for representational purpose

Haridwar: All educational institutions in Uttarakhand's Haridwar will be closed from April 9 to 15. The order was issued by the District Magistrae of Haridwar in view of increasing infection of COVID-19.

A large number of devotees are expected the city for the 'Shahi snan' on April 12 and 14.

All schools will remain closed as a preventive measure.

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand reported 791 new COVID-19 positive cases including 303 cases in Dehradun and 185 cases in Haridwar taking the total number of cases to 1,03,602. 

Though, Union Health Ministry stated that there are no plans to cut short the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar prematurely and is hoping that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed there. 

