Haridwar Temple Stampede: Chaos On Video, CM Visits Injured, Probe On | Key Points

Haridwar Mandir Stampede: A stampede at the Manshadevi temple in Haridwar on Sunday claimed six lives while several others were reportedly injured. Meanwhile, a disturbing video from the scene has surfaced on social media, capturing the chaos and confusion as a man is heard shouting “peeche jao” (go back).

In the purported video, panicked devotees appear to be desperately pushing their way out of the crowd, trying to escape the crush.

The State Disaster Management Centre informed that five people were seriously injured, and 23 others sustained minor injuries in the tragic incident.

Here is the key information known so far:

1- The stampede appears to have been triggered by rumours that an overhead electric wire had snapped, leading to panic among devotees, according to ANI.

2- President of Mansa Devi Mandir Trust, Mahant Ravindra Puri, stated that as a huge crowd gathered here, the police were informed, barricades were put up, but still the crowd came up and someone slipped, due to which the entire incident could have taken place.

3- After the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sprang into action and visited the District Hospital in Haridwar and met with those injured in the stampede incident.

4- CM Dhami has also informed that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured has been announced. Additionally, on his instructions, the District Magistrate of Haridwar has been ordered to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

5- Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami said, “Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty... All possible efforts are being made to help the injured.”

6- The CMO stated that a thorough review of crowd management and security arrangements is being conducted to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

7- ANI quoted Haridwar DM Mayur Dixit as saying, “We found through photos and videos that someone spread the rumour that an electric wire had snapped. While looking at the injured or the dead, we did not get any such indication...We will investigate who spread the rumour.”

8- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple.

As per IANS, helpline numbers have been provided for the families of the victims and those seeking information about the incident.

District Emergency Operation Centre, Haridwar: 01334-223999, 9068197350, 9528250926

State Emergency Operation Centre, Dehradun: 0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, 9058441404

Further details regarding the incident are still awaited.

Every year, Haridwar sees a massive influx of pilgrims during the month of Shravan, especially at the holy Har Ki Pauri and Mansa Devi Temple.

(with agencies’ inputs)