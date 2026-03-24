Harish Rana, first Indian granted passive euthanasia, dies after 13-year coma at AIIMS Delhi

Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted permission for passive euthanasia, died on Tuesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He was 31. He had not regained consciousness since 2013.

Rana had been in a permanent vegetative state for more than thirteen years following a severe head injury. He was entirely dependent on a tracheostomy tube to breathe and a gastrostomy tube for nutrition, and had been assessed by multiple medical boards as having no realistic chance of recovery. He suffered from complete disability and quadriplegia.

On 11 March, the Supreme Court granted permission for the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment, marking a significant moment in India's legal and ethical reckoning with end-of-life care. A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan ruled that the medical board could exercise clinical judgment in line with the principles established in the landmark 2018 judgment in Common Cause vs Union of India, the case that first recognised the legality of passive euthanasia and living wills in the country.

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The court allowed the petition filed by Rana's family and directed that he be admitted to AIIMS for end-of-life care, noting his condition of complete disability and dependence on medical support for every basic function.

On 14 March, Rana was transferred from his Ghaziabad residence to the palliative care unit at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at AIIMS, where the withdrawal of life support was carried out under strict medical supervision in accordance with court guidelines.

The family's legal battle began at the Delhi High Court, where they first sought permission for passive euthanasia. The High Court declined to grant relief, prompting the family to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

During earlier hearings, the apex court explored alternatives. The Union government proposed a package of home-based support, including nursing care, physiotherapy and free medicines. The family accepted this arrangement initially, but later returned to the Supreme Court, citing a further deterioration in Rana's condition and no sign of improvement despite years of treatment.

After reserving its verdict in January, the court delivered its ruling in March, allowing the withdrawal of life support and bringing to a close one of the most closely watched end-of-life cases in Indian legal history.

Rana's death closes a thirteen-year ordeal for his family, but it opens a broader conversation. India's legal framework around passive euthanasia remains relatively new, and cases such as this one will continue to shape how courts, doctors and families navigate decisions at the edges of life, decisions that are rarely straightforward and rarely easy.

(With IANS inputs)