Harish Rana’s final hours at AIIMS: Who stays by his side; what is his condition now?

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has expanded its medical board to ensure an expert and informed decision in the ongoing treatment of Harish Rana, after the Supreme Court of India accepted the plea for passive euthanasia for the 32-year-old man who has been in a permanent vegetative state for the past 13 years.

The number of members has been increased from five to ten, and the board now includes specialists from different fields, including psychiatrists. Hospital officials said the expanded board will review medical aspects and ensure that all decisions follow established protocols.

Rana is admitted in the palliative care unit, where patients receive supportive treatment aimed at comfort. Doctors have stated that his condition is stable at present, though several organs are not functioning normally. He is surviving under the supervision of the medical team.

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As part of the ongoing process, some medical support systems have been reduced. Sources said that nutritional support has been withdrawn. He is not on a ventilator, and essential medicines are being administered as required.

Hospital authorities said that each step is being taken in line with medical guidelines and expert advice.

Doctors are also assessing the condition of his organs. Since multiple organs are reported to be weak, a decision on the possibility of organ donation will be taken after detailed medical evaluation.

Family counselling has been identified as an important aspect of the case. The AIIMS has deployed a team of psychiatrists who are interacting with the family on a daily basis. The sessions are aimed at helping the family understand the situation and prepare for the next steps.

The hospital has allowed one family member to be with him. His mother is present with him for most of the time, while his father, brother and sister visit regularly. Officials said the approach is aimed at maintaining communication with the family while continuing medical care.