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  • /Rolex, gold, and resignations: Inside Harish Rawat's political fallout from the ED aide raids

Rolex, gold, and resignations: Inside Harish Rawat's political fallout from the ED aide raids

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat resigns from Congress posts after the ED seizes cash and gold from his personal assistant in the UKSSSC recruitment scam probe.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
Rolex, gold, and resignations: Inside Harish Rawat's political fallout from the ED aide raids
Image Credit: Inside Harish Rawat's political fallout from the ED aide raids.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Rolex, gold, and resignations: Inside Harish Rawat's political fallout from the ED aide raids
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