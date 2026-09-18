/Faith triumphs in Ganderbal: LG Manoj Sinha flags off annual Harmukh-Gangbal yatra from Naranag

In a powerful affirmation of enduring religious faith, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off the annual Harmukh-Gangbal Yatra from Naranag in Kangan, sending devotees on their sacred journey to the holy Gangbal Lake nestled in the upper reaches of Ganderbal district.
Speaking after the flag-off, LG Sinha expressed deep reverence for the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage. “People have great faith, and today many devotees have come from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country as well and have now departed for the pilgrimage. I extend my best wishes to all of them, and I hope that the blessings of this holy pilgrimage will always remain upon the people here. May Jammu and Kashmir continue to move forward on the path of peace and progress,” he said.
Today flagged off Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage at Ganderbal. This sacred Yatra embodies purity, devotion, and unity in diversity, living expression of eternal faith, strengthens our soul, connects us with nature, and inspires harmony. May Lord Shiva’s blessings guide us towards… pic.twitter.com/3QzwNlksXf— Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) September 18, 2026
The yatra, organized by the Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust, saw a large congregation of Kashmiri Pandits from across the country join fellow devotees at Naranag, united in their devotion to this ancient and sacred pilgrimage.
Member of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad, Kangan MLA Mian Mehar Ali, and senior civil and police officers were present to witness the auspicious commencement.
District administration and concerned departments have made all necessary arrangements, including robust security and essential facilities along the route, ensuring the faithful can undertake this spiritual sojourn with peace and safety.
For Kashmiri Pandits and devotees, the Harmukh-Gangbal Yatra remains a profound expression of unwavering faith and a quest for divine blessings at the sacred Gangbal Lake.
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