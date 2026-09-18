/Faith triumphs in Ganderbal: LG Manoj Sinha flags off annual Harmukh-Gangbal yatra from Naranag

Speaking after the flag-off, LG Sinha expressed deep reverence for the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage. “People have great faith, and today many devotees have come from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country as well and have now departed for the pilgrimage. I extend my best wishes to all of them, and I hope that the blessings of this holy pilgrimage will always remain upon the people here. May Jammu and Kashmir continue to move forward on the path of peace and progress,” he said.