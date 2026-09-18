Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Faith triumphs in Ganderbal: LG Manoj Sinha flags off annual Harmukh-Gangbal yatra from Naranag

Faith triumphs in Ganderbal: LG Manoj Sinha flags off annual Harmukh-Gangbal yatra from Naranag

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha flagged off the annual Harmukh-Gangbal Yatra from Naranag, with devotees embarking on the sacred trek to Gangbal Lake.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Faith triumphs in Ganderbal: LG Manoj Sinha flags off annual Harmukh-Gangbal yatra from Naranag
Image Credit: LG Manoj Sinha flags off annual Harmukh-Gangbal yatra from Naranag. (X/@manojsinha_)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
82.4 lakh in one day: Why Delhi Metro just saw its biggest passenger rush ever
2
3
4
5