In a big political move for Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has elevated its youth icon and Surat MLA, Harsh Sanghavi, to the Deputy Chief Minister rank in a major cabinet reshuffle. Sanghavi, 40, one of the close lieutenants of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, was the Minister of State (MoS) for Home.

The Rapid Ascent: From Youngest MLA to Deputy CM

Sanghavi's ascent to state politics has been comparatively rapid. He was first elected as the youngest MLA in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in 2012 at the age of 27 from the Majura constituency of Surat. His political journey is interpreted as a calculated effort on the part of the central BJP leadership to develop and empower young, performance-oriented leaders.

Electoral Dominance: Sanghavi has managed to hold his Majura seat three times in a row (2012, 2017, and 2022), reinforcing his grip over diamond-laden Surat, a crucial BJP stronghold. In the election of 2022, he won by a huge margin of more than 116,000 votes.

Key Ministerial Portfolio: At the age of 36, he was made Minister of State for Home in September 2021—a portfolio usually conferred upon party veterans like Amit Shah—highlighting the confidence reposed in him at the highest level.

Reason For Promotion: Performance and Strategic Vision

The elevation was a clear testament to Sanghavi's aggressive and proactive administrative approach and his proven track record of delivery on the party's agenda. His period as MoS for Home brought him the epithet, "the next Amit Shah of Gujarat."

Tough on Crime: Sanghavi embraced a firm law-and-order approach, characterized by stringent policing and firm action. His highlights include being at the forefront of massive drug busts and high-profile drives like the 2025 Rander demolition.

Youth-Oriented Initiatives: A youth icon, he also promoted social and community-oriented programs, such as initiating the Clean Tapi campaign and conducting job fairs for youths.

Strategic Significance: His unabated success and decisive leadership in Surat, a prime industrial city, have proved to be the BJP's cornerstone, making him an important asset for future political contests.

Cabinet Expansion Before Local Polls

The reshuffle in the cabinet, where the whole outgoing council of ministers (with the exception of CM Bhupendra Patel), resigned is to give a new face to the government and tighten administrative control prior to crucial local body polls. The Bhupendra Patel cabinet will increase its strength to approximately 22-23 members as various new entrants are being inducted along with elevating skilled performers like Sanghavi.

Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Political action promotes Mr. Sanghavi and positions the state administration for overhauling.

