Harsh Sanghavi, one of the starkest examples of a meteoric career in state politics, has become a vital BJP leader and confidant to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. At only 40 years of age, Sanghavi has become a youth icon while serving in the high-profile and sensitive role of Minister of State (MoS) for Home—a position previously occupied by party bigwigs such as Amit Shah himself and Pradipsinh Jadeja.

Sanghavi’s political career is marked by swift progress and strategic positioning. He became Gujarat's youngest MoS at the age of 36, underscoring the trust placed in him by the BJP's central leadership.

His addition to the cabinet was seen by party top brass, including PM Modi, HM Shah, and then-state chief C.R. Patil, as a strategic move. It was a move intended to enhance political and administrative leverage in the election-sensitive Surat area, which had been the hotbed of the 2015–16 Patidar quota agitation.

The Surat leader made his first entry into the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in 2012 at age 27 years, becoming the youngest MLA of the Majura constituency. His first win was monumental, being the fourth-highest vote receiver in the state that year.

Sanghavi triumphantly retained his seat in the later 2017 and 2022 elections, making his stronghold in diamond-surplus Surat an important bulwark of the BJP. In 2022, he gained a staggering victory with a margin of more than 116,000 votes over the Aam Aadmi Party candidate PVS Sharma, who received 133,335 votes.

"The Next Amit Shah": Tough On Law And Order

His rule has been marked by a hard, law-and-order-oriented style, receiving public acclaim and periodic controversy, which has made many call him the "next Amit Shah of Gujarat."

His remarkable actions include enforcing hardline policing actions, making incendiary political orations, and spearheading a controversial 2025 Rander demolition campaign. On the administrative side, he has been praised for leading high-profile drug seizures and operations like the 'Clean Tapi' initiative and conducting job fairs to increase the employment of youths.

The cabinet is being reshuffled, with hopes of the strength going up from 15 to 22 or 23 members. The exercise is expected to bring in four to five new ministers and drop about 10 incumbents, reflecting a strategic realignment of the state leadership.

