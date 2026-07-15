/End of an era: Agroha Dham visionary Nand Kishore Goenka to be cremated at the holy site he built

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, a prominent industrialist, social leader, and one of the chief founders of the historic Agroha Dham, has passed away. In a deeply symbolic tribute, his final rites will be performed on the very grounds of Agroha Dham in Haryana's Hisar district—a grand pilgrimage site he dedicated his life to building, restoring, and nurturing.
Goenka's visionary leadership, dedication, and philanthropy helped elevate Agroha Dham from a historical ruin into an internationally recognized hub of culture, education, healthcare, and spiritual heritage.
Shri Nand Kishore Goenka was instrumental in shaping Agroha Dham's modern identity. Working alongside community leaders, his foresight turned the historical birthplace of Maharaja Agrasen into a global pilgrimage center for the Vaishya and Agrawal communities.
Prominent social leader and close associate of the Goenka family, Bajrang Das Garg, paid tribute to his monumental legacy:
"Shri Nand Kishore Goenka was among the key pillars who established Agroha Dham. As a guardian of the Vaishya community, his historic contributions to social, educational, and religious institutions across Hisar and Haryana will be remembered for generations."
Beyond Agroha, Goenka was highly active in animal welfare and education, serving as the patron of the Shri Devi Bhavan Mandir Gaushala Trust and the president/patron of the Shri Vaishnav Agrasen Gaushala in Hisar.
Agroha, originally established as the capital of the legendary King Maharaja Agrasen, was historically a renowned center of trade and prosperity in ancient India.
The fall (1194 AD): The ancient city was devastated and left abandoned following the invasions of Muhammad Ghori.
First steps (1907–1908): The revival began when Saint Brahmanand Brahmachari arrived in Agroha, inspiring the Agrawal community to establish the 'Agrawal Darbar' in 1908.
The modern blueprint (1976–1984): The All India Agrawal Pratinidhi Sammelan formally passed a resolution to construct the modern temple complex. Construction began in 1976 and was completed in 1984, sprawling across an impressive 300 bighas of land.
Located approximately 190 km from India's capital, New Delhi, Agroha Dham has grown into a massive campus dedicated to spiritual and social empowerment.
The spiritual heart of the complex is the tri-spired Trikuta Temple, rising 180 feet into the skyline. The main sanctum is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, flanked by shrines dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and Maharaja Agrasen. The complex also features a replicated cave of Vaishno Devi and a dedicated Lord Shiva temple.
At the center of the complex sits the massive 'Shakti Sarovar' (measuring 300 by 400 feet). A striking architectural sculpture depicting the historical Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean) is situated right at the center of the water body.
Under Goenka's guidance, Agroha Dham was developed with a strong focus on humanitarian service. The town hosts an ancient gaushala (cow shelter) and the premier Maharaja Agrasen Medical College & Research Centre, which serves as a critical healthcare and research hub for northern India.
Shri Nand Kishore Goenka's cremation at Agroha Dham marks the end of an era, but his legacy remains permanently etched in the stone, water, and social institutions of the sacred complex.
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