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End of an era: Agroha Dham visionary Nand Kishore Goenka to be cremated at the holy site he built

Agroha Dham co-founder and prominent social leader Shri Nand Kishore Goenka has passed away. His final rites will be performed on the sacred temple grounds.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
End of an era: Agroha Dham visionary Nand Kishore Goenka to be cremated at the holy site he built
Image Credit: Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, a prominent industrialist, social leader, and one of the chief founders of the historic Agroha Dham.

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