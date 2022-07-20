Haryana Board 2022: The HBSE Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) compartment exams 2022 admit card will be made available by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday, July 21. On July 31, the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams will be held on the same day. The link to download the BSEH 10th and 12th admit cards will be activated on the official website, bseh.org.in. The admit card for the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams 2022 will include the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre, time, and instructions.

The BSEH compartment exam timetable is available on the official website, bseh.org.in. According to the schedule, the BSEH Secondary, Senior Secondary, and Open School compartment exams will be held in July-2022 for theory papers in one subject. The Haryana Board Class 12 examination will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, while the HBSE 10th compartment exams will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download the admit card

Visit the official website-- bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Enter all the required details and click on submit.

Your BSEH admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should carefully read the instructions on their NEET UG 2022 hall ticket after downloading it. If there is an error on the HBSE admit card, students can contact the board office and have it corrected by July 26, 2022. Candidates must download the Haryana HBSE compartment admit card and print it in colour on A4 paper. Following that, students must paste their coloured photograph and have the admit card attested by school officials. This year, 65,389 students will take the HBSE compartment exam 2022 (academic/open school), with 40,837 being boys and 24,552 being girls. The exam will be administered at 126 different locations throughout the state.