Haryana Board Result 2022: According to reports, the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results will be announced tomorrow, June 15, 2022, on the Board's official website, bseh.org.in. However, the Haryana Board has not set an official date and time for the announcement of the results. This year, over 5 lakh students have appeared for the Haryana Board exams 2022. Around 2 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 exam, whereas around 3 lakh students have appeared for the class 10 exam. Below are the steps, and the official website to check and download HBSE Class 10, 12 mark sheet, and scorecard.

HBSE Board Result 2022: How to Check the Result on the Official Website?

Visit the Haryana Board of School Education's (HBSE) official website at bseh.org.in.

Click on the link that says "Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022" on the homepage.

Enter the required login information, such as your roll number, and then click the submit button.

On the screen, you will see your Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022.

Download the grade sheet and print it for future reference.

This year Board held the Class 12 written exam from March 30 to April 27, 2022. The Class 12 Practical Exam took place between March 21 and March 28, 2022. The exams were conducted in an offline mode. Last year class 10, and 12 boards were cancelled because of Covid-19 rising cases. In order to access the Haryana Class 10 Results 2022, students must enter their exam roll number and date of birth, as well as any other information requested on the website. The board's website will generate a digital scorecard for Haryana 12th Result 2022 after these details are entered.